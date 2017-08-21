RetailEX ASEAN 2017 all set to showcase the largest retail in-store equipment and solutions in Southeast Asia

Bangkok--21 Aug--IMPACT Exhibition Organizer

RetailEX ASEAN 2017, co-located with Internet Retailing Expo ASEAN, is an annual international trade exhibition and conference showcasing the largest retail in-store equipment and solutions in Southeast Asia, presenting one-stop solutions for retail shop fitting, retail technology, and internet retailing. The event is all set to open the doors on 14 September over a three-day show period at Hall 4, IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand.

Mr. Loy Joon How, General Manager, IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., shared, "The third edition of RetailEX ASEAN 2017 features 5,000 sqm of exhibition space and includes the participation of more than 300 exhibiting companies and brands. The exhibition presents a new show feature this year – the Retail Live Future Concept Store Demonstration, showcasing mockups of future retail stores with cutting-edge technology to 5000 targeted visitors."

Improving the 'Digital' Retail Experience

The way consumers shop is constantly evolving. Retailers need to adopt innovative, omnichannel strategies as shoppers are increasingly digital-savvy and sophisticated. In the shift towards digital media, customer-centric and data-driven strategies have to be restructured to draw in new shoppers, retain existing customers and increase the bottom line.

The panel discussion at the press conference - Improving the 'Digital' Retail Experience, is led by Dr. Chatrchai Tuongratanaphan, Executive Director, Thai Retailers Association and will feature panelists: Mr. Noppol Chuklin, Managing Director, RBS Group; Dr. Dej Churdsuwanrak, President, Bangkok OA Coms Company Limited; and Mr. Chula Permthong, Country Manager, Infobip Limited. The following topics were covered today:

• What are the latest trends in the retail industry?

• In this increasingly technological world, is there still a need for traditional retail spaces?

• For traditional retail companies wanting to go 'digital', what are some of the suggested approaches?

• How can retail stores improve the digital retail experience?

More than an exhibition

RetailEX ASEAN 2017 is a comprehensive platform for the ASEAN retail industry and serves as an effective platform for companies to access the trade, networking and knowledge opportunities. Below are some of the show highlights, organized to provide the retail industry a focused platform.

Retail Live Future Concept Store Demonstration

With 4 unique zones of fashion, supermarket, restaurant and warehousing, this key visitor attraction allows attendees to experience the world of retail in real-life mockup stores from leading brands such as DVM, Triple Q Fashion, SPD Retail, Quikframe System, RBS design, Bangkok OA Coms, Riverplus and Ocha POS.

For the demonstration timings, please visit http://retailexasean.com/retail-live-future-concept-store-demonstration/

Internet Retailing Expo (IRX) ASEAN Conference

Co-located with the exhibition, the IRX Conference is a 2-day conference with a focus on ecommerce excellence from ASEAN's digital experts. Speakers include companies such as The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever, Lazada, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co., the Kellogg Company and more.

For the conference agenda and to sign up, please visit www.retailexasean.com/internet-retailing-conference/

Thailand Retail Training Program

Organized by the Thai Retailers Association, the Thailand Retail Training Program features more than 30 industry-renowned speakers sharing their expertise on a range of topics, ranging from day-to-day business management to organization growth. This 3-day, free-to-attend program allows attendees to gain a deeper understanding of the evolving landscape of the retail industry.

For program timings, please visit www.retailexasean.com/thailand-retail-training-program/

RetailEX ASEAN 2017 serves as an effective industry platform to capitalize on the rapid developments of the retail industry in Thailand and Southeast Asia. This event is strategically organized in line with the formation of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), which will present plenty of trade and investment opportunities in the retail sector for the entire region.

For more information, please visit www.retailexasean.com