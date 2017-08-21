Down Under On The Rooftop

Bangkok--21 Aug--Minor hotel

ATTITUDE brings the hottest Australian exports together for a feast above the city. Join renowned Chef's Andrew Cole and Nelly Robinson in a celebration of fine food and wine on Thursday 7 September and Friday 8 September, 2017.

Chef Andrew Cole recently joined AVANI Riverside Bangkok after an illustrious career in renowned restaurants of Koh Samui, Phuket, Bangkok and his home country of Australia. With 18 years' experience, Chef Andrew boasts an in-depth knowledge of Thai cuisine and an imaginative approach to diverse flavours from across the globe. From gourmet trends to intriguing takes on fresh ingredients, Chef Andrew delivers diners creative bites to entice.

A current finalist in the Chef of the Year Gault Milau 2017 Award, Chef Nelly is one of Sydney's top chef personalities. Originally trained by Nigel Haworth in the UK, Chef Nelly opened his own Sydney venue, nel. At the age of 29. He brings his celebrated contemporary interpretations of classic dishes to diners and has gained a loyal following for his understanding of food.

This distinguished pair present a gourmet 7-course food and wine pairing against the staggering backdrop of the city skyline at ATTITUDE. Bite into Poached Phuket lobster and rare Black Onxy Tenderloin paired with Wolf Blass Presedent's Cold Labe year of the rooster Shiraz Red 2015. Connoisseurs can enjoy Penfolds Bin 51 Eden Riesling 2016 and Penfolds Bin 311 Chardonnay 2015, a rarity in Thailand. Finish with infused chocolate truffles and a Penfolds Club Tawny Port Australia NV as you gaze across the River of Kings.

The Down Under On The Roof event takes place on Thursday 7 and Friday 8 September 2017. Priced at THB 7,800++ per person for 7 courses including Australian wine pairings, this unmissable event is sure to sell out fast.

Book before 24 August for a special price of THB 6,800++ per person. For more information or reservations, please call +66 2431 9100 ext.1416 or email riverside.bangkok@avanihotels.com