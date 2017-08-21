Photo Release: BOI Secretary General Congratulates HOYA Surgical Optics On the Opening of New Factory in Lumphun, Thailand

Photo Release: BOI Secretary General Congratulates HOYA Surgical Optics On the Opening of New Factory in Lumphun, ThailandGeneral Press Releases Monday August 21, 2017 13:04
Mrs. Hirunya Suchinai, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) extended congratulations to HOYA Surgical Optics (HSO) on the opening of their second manufacturing facility in Lamphun, Thailand. HSO is the global leader in developing preloaded intraocular lenses (IOLs) and is the world's fastest growing IOL company. The second factory in Thailand is key to supporting the future growth of the company.
Latest Press Release
Mrs. Hirunya Suchinai, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) extended congratulations to HOYA Surgical Optics (HSO) on the opening of their second manufacturing facility in Lamphun, Thailand. HSO is the global leader in developing...
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre, led by Mr. Ian Pirodon, general manager (in the middle) has recently gave a warm welcome to our first inspection guests from NPC Safety & Environment Company. Purpose of this visit, is to create a...
RetailEX ASEAN 2017, co-located with Internet Retailing Expo ASEAN, is an annual international trade exhibition and conference showcasing the largest retail in-store equipment and solutions in Southeast Asia, presenting one-stop solutions for retail shop...
Nimitr invites guests to experience a new take of one of the most popular and colourful cuisines in the world, presenting Cutting-edge Indonesian Gastronomy at137 Pillars Suites & Residences from 25 to 26 August 2017. Voted as one of the best...
ATTITUDE brings the hottest Australian exports together for a feast above the city. Join renowned Chef's Andrew Cole and Nelly Robinson in a celebration of fine food and wine on Thursday 7 September and Friday 8 September, 2017. Chef Andrew Cole recently...