Photo Release: BOI Secretary General Congratulates HOYA Surgical Optics On the Opening of New Factory in Lumphun, Thailand

Bangkok--21 Aug--Passion2Success Mrs. Hirunya Suchinai, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) extended congratulations to HOYA Surgical Optics (HSO) on the opening of their second manufacturing facility in Lamphun, Thailand. HSO is the global leader in developing preloaded intraocular lenses (IOLs) and is the world's fastest growing IOL company. The second factory in Thailand is key to supporting the future growth of the company. In Photo (from left): 1. Mr. Piya Noeikham, Director of HOYA Surgical Optics Thailand 2. Miss. Somthawin Jantarach, President HOYA Glass Disk (Thailand) Ltd. 3. Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO of HOYA Corp. 4. Mrs. Hirunya Suchinai, Secretary General of BOI 5. Mr.John Goltermann Lassen, CEO of HOYA Surgical Optics 6. Mr.Krip Punja, Vice President, Global Operations of HOYA Surgical Optics

