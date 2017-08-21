Gossip News: JWD Eyes New Asean Markets

Bangkok--21 Aug--MT Multimedia Under the leadership of the passionate young executive Charvanin Bunditkitsada, the leading player JWD is exploring opportunities for a continued expansion of logistics investments in Asean. The company is seeking to establish its presence in new regional markets after already expanding its warehousing/storage and cross-border transport operations in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, and has conducted feasibility studies on it. It may reveal the target markets soon.

Latest Press Release

SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOKS SHANG PALACE ADDS NEW CREAM LAVA FLAVOUR TO 2017 MOONCAKE TREASURES Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok's Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant heralds in the Mid-Autumn celebrations with new Cream Custard Lava Mooncakes for this year, along with the best-selling baked varieties to a premium snow skin creation. Shang Palace's mooncakes...

Stuvik fought hard for 4th place at Fuji! The 7-8th round of the Blancpain GT Series Asia took place at the Fuji Speedway which sits on the foothills under the famous Mt. Fuji. The driver Sandy Stuvik would once again be partnered by Croatian driver Martin Kodric. Friday's practice sessions saw...

Photo Release: BOI Secretary General Congratulates HOYA Surgical Optics On the Opening of New Factory in Lumphun, Thailand Mrs. Hirunya Suchinai, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) extended congratulations to HOYA Surgical Optics (HSO) on the opening of their second manufacturing facility in Lamphun, Thailand. HSO is the global leader in developing...

The 1st Hotel Inspection Tour at Holiday Inn Suites Rayong City Centre! Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre, led by Mr. Ian Pirodon, general manager (in the middle) has recently gave a warm welcome to our first inspection guests from NPC Safety & Environment Company. Purpose of this visit, is to create a...

