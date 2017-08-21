Stuvik fought hard for 4th place at Fuji!

Bangkok--21 Aug--Stuvik Racing Project

The 7-8th round of the Blancpain GT Series Asia took place at the Fuji Speedway which sits on the foothills under the famous Mt. Fuji. The driver Sandy Stuvik would once again be partnered by Croatian driver Martin Kodric.

Friday's practice sessions saw generous amounts of rainfall, which is Sandy's favourite condition to drive his Lamborghini Huracan GT3 in. The sessions went well as the Thai driver and team developed the set-up of the car to prepare for the weekend's races.

Saturday morning saw a dry Qualifying session, and having not tested on the Fuji circuit in the dry, Sandy and the team did the best they could, and managed to qualify in 6th position for Race 1, and 15th position in Race 2.

Race 1 took place under the sun and heat of Mt. Fuji, the team and drivers would yet again be tested as this heat would mean a different set-up for the car. After a fantastic start, Martin Kodric managed to gain 4 positions and hold 2nd place until the pit stops. Sandy then got in the car, but due to the 7 second success penalty, (for finishing 2nd at the previous race in Suzuka) Sandy exited the pit lane in 3rd position. The Thai driver managed to maintain his position until the charging Mercedes of Maximilian Buhk overtook him to take the final podium spot. Eventually, Sandy finished in 4th position overall, and 3rd in Silver Cup class.

Despite the ominous clouds hovering above the Fuji Speedway, the circuit remained dry much to the despair of the Thai driver. It would be a difficult job for Sandy starting from 15th on the grid. After a decent start, Sandy managed to gain a few positions and was fighting to break into the Top 10. While Sandy was fighting the other cars his Lamborghini Huracan GT3 had a fuel pressure problem and the Thai driver lost all power. He managed to limp to the pits where the team solved the issue. A few laps later Sandy handed the car over to his teammate, and the pair would eventually finish in 24th place.

'We had a weekend of ups and downs, we know what issues we had, and unfortunately some of those were out of our control. From Fuji I will take with me a 4th place finish, and I'm sure that in the next race in Shanghai we can continue our improvements,' says Sandy.

Sandy Stuvik is honored to be supported by The Pizza Company, Singha Corporation, Thai Airways, Thaiwings Travel Agency, Dacon Inspection Services, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.