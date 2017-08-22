Get fit with Pilates at LifeStyles on 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--22 Aug--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Roll out your Pilates mat, get ready to strengthen your core and get seriously sweaty in a Pilates session, one of our most popular fitness classes available at LifeStyles Fitness Centre on the 26th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

Pilates is an exercise to your fitness level, anyone can enjoy its health benefits. The class involves performing slow and precise movements in repetition with an emphasis on developing the overall balance of the body through improving core strength, flexibility and awareness in order to support efficient and graceful movement. This exercise can help strengthen your body's core by developing pelvic, scapula stability and abdominal control, using focused breathing patterns as well as improved posture by strengthening core muscles, stretching out tight areas and helping to reduce back pain. Come to experience fun and motivating Pilates classes, which are held every Friday from 18:30 - 19:30 hrs and Saturday from 14:30 - 15:30 hrs.

Special offers for Non-Members! Price: THB 400 per session. Or you can save by purchasing 10 sessions for THB 3,500 or 20 sessions for THB 6,000.

Schedule a class today! For more information and advance bookings, please contact us at

02-100-6299.