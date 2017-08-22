Get fit with Pilates at LifeStyles on 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Get fit with Pilates at LifeStyles on 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 22, 2017 12:56
Roll out your Pilates mat, get ready to strengthen your core and get seriously sweaty in a Pilates session, one of our most popular fitness classes available at LifeStyles Fitness Centre on the 26th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.
Pilates is an exercise to your fitness level, anyone can enjoy its health benefits. The class involves performing slow and precise movements in repetition with an emphasis on developing the overall balance of the body through improving core strength, flexibility and awareness in order to support efficient and graceful movement. This exercise can help strengthen your body's core by developing pelvic, scapula stability and abdominal control, using focused breathing patterns as well as improved posture by strengthening core muscles, stretching out tight areas and helping to reduce back pain. Come to experience fun and motivating Pilates classes, which are held every Friday from 18:30 - 19:30 hrs and Saturday from 14:30 - 15:30 hrs.
Latest Press Release
General Manager of Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok Mr. Patrick Manthe is delighted to announce the appointment of Chef Spencer Kells as the property's new Executive Chef. Chef Spencer, a British national, brings a wealth of skill and knowledge to...
For the September edition of Networking for Success (NFS), organizers Karin Lohitnavy and Daniel Schwartz are delighted to announce that internationally acclaimed leadership, branding and crisis management pioneer Alan Hilburg will speak for the very...
Roll out your Pilates mat, get ready to strengthen your core and get seriously sweaty in a Pilates session, one of our most popular fitness classes available at LifeStyles Fitness Centre on the 26th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre...
Do not need to worry anymore even if you did not book a room with breakfast. Just feel free to walk in and pay at the spot for this discounted price for breakfast buffet at TENFACE Bangkok. This promotion starts now till 31 October 2017 only from 06:00...
The unique Sunday Brunch at Feast has taken the river experience to the next level with the brand new image. For the first time ever, Feast is turning an ordinary seafood on-ice and buffet display into marvelous lineup from Thai food stall to local fish...