Photo Release: Mitr Phol Group joins hands with TINT to develop innovation from radiation technology for application in agriculture sector

Mitr Phol Group, represented by Krisda Monthienvichienchai (2nd from left), the group's Chief Executive Officer and President, and Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology (Public Organization) (TINT), represented by Dr. Pornthep Nisamaneephong (2nd from right), the institute's Executive Director, signed a collaborative agreement on research and development of radiation technology for application in agriculture sector. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Hannarong Shamsub (right), TINT's Deputy Executive Director and Assoc. Prof. Klanarong Sriroth (left), Mitr Phol Group's Head of Innovation and Research Development Institute. The R&D collaboration focuses on utilization of radiation technology for developing innovation, new product and services as well as for application in agricultural sector and other aspects such as use of natural substance to improve crop productivity and development of safe, environment-friendly substance to increase soil moisture level for long-term fertility and productive capacity.

About Mitr Phol Sugarcane Research Center

Mitr Phol Group realizes the importance and economic potential of sugarcane, which is the starting raw material for the sugar industry and other related industries. We established the Mitr Phol Sugarcane Research Center in 1997 to drive research and technological development that will help achieve sustainable sugarcane production and prep the group for business expansion. As the group's cane and sugar business evolved into an energy and bio-plastics business, we elevated our R&D department to the Mitr Phol Innovation & Research Center to support our mission to become a socially and environmentally responsible company, with a vision of creating world-class technology and green industries. We are committed to becoming a value adder through new initiatives, world-class technology and innovation, delivering products and services that surpass the expectations of all of our stakeholders, and using cutting-edge knowledge to pave way for a truly sustainable business.