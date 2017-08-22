Breakfast buffet at TENFACE BangkokGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 22, 2017 11:30
Do not need to worry anymore even if you did not book a room with breakfast. Just feel free to walk in and pay at the spot for this discounted price for breakfast buffet at TENFACE Bangkok. This promotion starts now till 31 October 2017 only from 06:00 – 10:30 hrs.at Wanara Eatery. Non-in-house guests are also welcomed here.
Tantalize your taste buds with the scent of fresh waffle and cooked eggs from our live cooking station. Variety of bread, fresh fruits, salad bar, juice and desserts. Highly recommended to try the homemade jams, panna cotta and yogurt.
