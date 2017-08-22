Bangkok--22 Aug--TENFACE Bangkok

Do not need to worry anymore even if you did not book a room with breakfast. Just feel free to walk in and pay at the spot for this discounted price for breakfast buffet at TENFACE Bangkok. This promotion starts now till 31 October 2017 only from 06:00 – 10:30 hrs.at Wanara Eatery. Non-in-house guests are also welcomed here.

Tantalize your taste buds with the scent of fresh waffle and cooked eggs from our live cooking station. Variety of bread, fresh fruits, salad bar, juice and desserts. Highly recommended to try the homemade jams, panna cotta and yogurt.

Only THB 320 nett/ person

Find us on our Facebook fan page: TENFACE Bangkok and www.tenfacebangkok.com

Address: 81 Soi Ruamrudee 2, Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330 Thailand (BTS Ploenchit station, exit 4)