Five Lessons on Leadership, Preserving Brand Trust and Crisis Management at Networking for Success

Bangkok--22 Aug--midas pr

For the September edition of Networking for Success (NFS), organizers Karin Lohitnavy and Daniel Schwartz are delighted to announce that internationally acclaimed leadership, branding and crisis management pioneer Alan Hilburg will speak for the very first time in Thailand at the C-Suite networking luncheon on September 5, 2017 at Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 15.

On September 5, 2017 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm the hosts and Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok will welcome 50 C-level executives for a special premiere in Thailand. Alan Hilburg, one of the world's top crisis advisors, leadership expert and New York Times bestselling author will be speaking for the very first time in the Kingdom.

His presentation is titled "Leadership, Preserving Brand Trust and Crisis Management in a VUCA World" and will focus on techniques that can help company leaders avoid a costly and crippling crisis, quickly end a crisis that threatens brand trust and recover the faith in a firm's leadership and the brand it represents afterwards.

"Trust in a company, its values and its leadership is everything, especially today with things constantly changing and developing. I am looking forward to sharing this message and how to put it into practice even during difficult times of crisis with some of Thailand's leading executives and hope it will help them understand the high cost of low trust and how to turn this challenge into a great opportunity by following tried and tested steps," explains Mr. Alan Hilburg, President and CEO of Hilburg Malan.