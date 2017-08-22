Kurita Scholarship Award Ceremony

Kurita Scholarship Award CeremonyGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 22, 2017 17:05
Mr. Toshiyuki Nakai, President, Kurita Water and Environment Foundation (KWEF) presented the Kurita Scholarship Certificates to three students of the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) at the ceremony held on 16 August 2017. The three full scholarships from KWEF will support three AIT students who enroll for Master' degree study at AIT from August 2017 Semester. The scholarships recipients are Ms. Oum Somaly from Cambodia, Mr. Nandana H.S.M. Premarathna from Sri Lanka, and Mr. Ang Raksmey from Cambodia.
