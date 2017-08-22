ไทม์ เดคโค จัดงาน Warehouse Sale 2017 ขนทัพนาฬิกาแบรนด์เนมลดสูงสุดถึง 80%General Press Releases Tuesday August 22, 2017 08:46
กลับมาอีกครั้งกับงานเซลล์ครั้งยิ่งหญ่ "Time Deco Warehouse Sale 2017" ลดสูงสุด 80%!! งานรวมนาฬิกาแบรนด์เนมชั้นนำอาทิ Coach, Burberry,Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, Lacoste, Marc Jacob Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Kenneth Cole New York, Kate Spade, Fossil, Scuderia Ferrari และ Victorinox swiss army ภายในงานคุณจะได้พบกับโปรโมชั่นสุดคุ้มอีกมากมาย อาทิสินค้า One Price เริ่มต้น 1,390 บาท และสินค้านาทีทอง ที่ใครมาช้าถือว่าพลาด พร้อมกับสิทธิพิเศษผ่อน 0%ได้นานสูงสุด 10 เดือน เรียกได้ว่าช้อปแบบสบายกระเป๋าของจริง! เชิญพบกันที่ไทม์ เดคโคตึกเดิม ซอยวัชรพล วันที่ 24 ส.ค. – 3 ก.ย. 2560 เวลา 9.30 – 19.00 น. สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม 081-2575863, 089-8283774
