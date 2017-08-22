KTC organizes Grow Your Mind with KTC workshop at Chamchan School, Vadhana District.General Press Releases Tuesday August 22, 2017 09:52
"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, by Miss Podchaneeporn Chamnanpukdee Vice President Human Resources, organized the "Grow Your Mind with KTC" activity for 40 sixth graders at Chamchan School, hosted by Mr. Tanavit Dawangpa Director, The objective of the activity was to allow for the children to be able to continue to rely on themselves in the long run. KTC in collaboration with "Grandpa City Garden" learning center, Mr. Komson Hutapaed and the Team acted as lecturers teaching students how to grow organic vegetables to fulfill the "Organic Salad Vegetables" and "Edible Home-grown Vegetables" knowledge centers at the school. Additionally, at the event students had a chance to listen to the direct success story of Mr. Boonchana Ekvanich, owner of "The Secret Salad Farm" and "Farm Factory" salad stores, who transformed an organic vegetable farm into a successful business as the inspiration for students to pursue their career goal in the future.
