EMERSON Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Rayong Plant

Company commits to maintain as leading manufacturer in HVACR that caters the global markets through implementation of Thailand 4.0 model

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), today celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Rayong Plant for Commercial and Residential Solutions platform. Throughout the two decades, the company has manufactured more than 80 million high quality compressors to cater for markets across the globe, including Asia, Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Emerson also commits to maintain its position as a leading manufacturer in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVACR) by continuing its high-quality products and solutions offering to the global market, enhancing productivities through implementation of Thailand 4.0 model while prioritizing on the quality of lives and well-being of key stakeholders where the company operates.

Established in 1997, Emerson's Rayong plant is built on an area of 60-Rai, located in Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate in Rayong province. The plant emphasizes on the scroll compressor production for the HVACR industries.

Mr. Thomas Zofkie, vice president of Asia operations, Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions platform said "We are very grateful for our long business relationship with Thailand. Over the past 20 years, we have offered innovative and reliable solutions to create value for our customers and shareholders. Our technologies create comfortable indoor environments with energy-efficient heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) systems for commercial and residential. Our objectives are to solve the industry challenges with state-of-the-art technology compressors, condensers, heat exchanges and related equipment and components with high performance that delivers reliability and efficiency."

In addition to technology and innovation, Emerson has committed to the quality of lives and well-being of key stakeholders where the company operates. The company has prioritized workplace safety by strictly implementing people and workplace safety measures.

"We have created a high-performance culture by understanding that it is a two-way street. Emerson expects nothing less than top performance from our employees, and employees expect a destination-of-choice workplace from Emerson. We strive every day to keep both ends of that bargain."

"We strive to create and sustain a safe and healthy work environment for all of our employees, focusing our efforts in three critical areas: implementing global safety and health standards, tracking global injury, and conducting safety and health audits of our operations around the globe," he added.

Tom Zofkie revealed further that Emerson also believes in supporting the communities where the company operates. The company is committed to enhancing and improving people's lives and to help in building communities that are attractive places to live and work.

"For the past two decades, Emerson has worked closely with the public and private sectors in Rayong province, particularly in Pluakdaeng area to improve the community's quality of lives and well-being in four key areas, including education through volunteer teaching and school improvement projects, health and human services such as donations and house rebuilding project, arts and culture such as hosting field trip visits to museums and aquariums, and civic through environmental protection and promotional activities," he said.

Emerson is moving toward its 21st year with the commitment to support Thai economy and the industrial sector within Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) along with Thailand 4.0 policy. "We have started investing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) the technology that will allow our employees to configure computer software or a "robot" to capture and interpret existing applications for processing a transaction and manipulating data, as well as communicating with other digital systems. Hence, the goal is to improve our productivity." said Tom Zofkie.

Currently, Emerson has operated 10 manufacturing locations, as well as established 30 sales and service locations in Asia, including Thailand. The company has reached over $1 billion sales and employs more than 9,000 employees across the region.