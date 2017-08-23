DTZ Facilities Engineering and Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding are joined to planted 300 marigolds for the late King.

General Press Releases Wednesday August 23, 2017 15:16
Bangkok--23 Aug--DTZ Facilities & Engineering

On August,11,2017, Mr. Somchai Sitthinatho (Chief executive officer), and the Representatives from DTZ Facilities & Engineering (Thailand) Company Limited are together with the Management Team and staff of Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Public Company Limited, are joined to planted 300 of Yellow marigolds at plot in the garden area beside the RACTH Building.

The color of yellow marigold is representing Monday, the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the yellow marigolds are expected to bloom between October 25 – 29 for use in the cremation ceremonies for the late King Bhumibol Ayulyadej.

By this activity that enables the people to show their love and loyalty to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who will always be remembered with great respect and admiration.

Latest Press Release

DTZ Facilities Engineering and Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding are joined to planted 300 marigolds for the late King.

On August,11,2017, Mr. Somchai Sitthinatho (Chief executive officer), and the Representatives from DTZ Facilities & Engineering (Thailand) Company Limited are together with the Management Team and staff of Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding...

Spain meets Thailand Grand Launching of Protos Wine at UNO MAS restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

UNO MAS restaurant proudly presents "Spain meets Thailand" with the collaboration of 80/20's culinary team of Chef Napol Jantraget, one of the trendiest Thai restaurants in Bangkok right now which reinterprets Thai cuisine with imaginative and...

All you can eat Cantonese Dim Sum Selection at Dynasty restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Dynasty restaurant on 24th floor at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld offer you the irresistible Cantonese buffet lunch. Delighting yourself with various choices of traditional cuisine including; appetizers, soup, rice and...

CATCH THE MORNING FIGHT AT R BAR RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

The super-fight between the undefeated boxer and the two-weight UFC champion has a date and here at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, R Bar is the perfect spot to watch the fight of a lifetime. On Sunday, August 27, 2017 from Bangkok's time 8 a.m....

The first World Xi#an Entrepreneurs Convention opens to attract entrepreneurs from across the world seeking development opportunities

The Silk Road was an important trade route that extended from Chang'an (now Xi'an) to Rome, connecting China to other Asian and European countries more than 2,100 years ago. Merchants from Rome, Persia and other regions, as well as those from Japan and...

Related Topics

ratchaburielectricitygeneratingholding Ratchaburi Electricity Generating DTZ Facilities & Engineering Ratchaburi Electricity Engineering ingthailand ratchaburi Management engineer Together