DTZ Facilities Engineering and Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding are joined to planted 300 marigolds for the late King.General Press Releases Wednesday August 23, 2017 15:16
On August,11,2017, Mr. Somchai Sitthinatho (Chief executive officer), and the Representatives from DTZ Facilities & Engineering (Thailand) Company Limited are together with the Management Team and staff of Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Public Company Limited, are joined to planted 300 of Yellow marigolds at plot in the garden area beside the RACTH Building.
The color of yellow marigold is representing Monday, the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the yellow marigolds are expected to bloom between October 25 – 29 for use in the cremation ceremonies for the late King Bhumibol Ayulyadej.
Latest Press Release
On August,11,2017, Mr. Somchai Sitthinatho (Chief executive officer), and the Representatives from DTZ Facilities & Engineering (Thailand) Company Limited are together with the Management Team and staff of Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding...
UNO MAS restaurant proudly presents "Spain meets Thailand" with the collaboration of 80/20's culinary team of Chef Napol Jantraget, one of the trendiest Thai restaurants in Bangkok right now which reinterprets Thai cuisine with imaginative and...
Dynasty restaurant on 24th floor at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld offer you the irresistible Cantonese buffet lunch. Delighting yourself with various choices of traditional cuisine including; appetizers, soup, rice and...
The super-fight between the undefeated boxer and the two-weight UFC champion has a date and here at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, R Bar is the perfect spot to watch the fight of a lifetime. On Sunday, August 27, 2017 from Bangkok's time 8 a.m....
The Silk Road was an important trade route that extended from Chang'an (now Xi'an) to Rome, connecting China to other Asian and European countries more than 2,100 years ago. Merchants from Rome, Persia and other regions, as well as those from Japan and...