DTZ Facilities Engineering and Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding are joined to planted 300 marigolds for the late King.

Bangkok--23 Aug--DTZ Facilities & Engineering

On August,11,2017, Mr. Somchai Sitthinatho (Chief executive officer), and the Representatives from DTZ Facilities & Engineering (Thailand) Company Limited are together with the Management Team and staff of Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Public Company Limited, are joined to planted 300 of Yellow marigolds at plot in the garden area beside the RACTH Building.

The color of yellow marigold is representing Monday, the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the yellow marigolds are expected to bloom between October 25 – 29 for use in the cremation ceremonies for the late King Bhumibol Ayulyadej.

By this activity that enables the people to show their love and loyalty to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who will always be remembered with great respect and admiration.