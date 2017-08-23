Buy #Me for Tomorrow t-shirts to support scholarships for needy students

Bangkok--23 Aug--Education for Development Foundation

Tomorrow Charity Project is inviting the public to support its second year activity namely 'Me for Tomorrow' to provide scholarships to needy students under the management of EDF Foundation (Education for Development Foundation) with the purchase of specially designed Me for Tomorrow t-shirts by ASAVA. The project aims to support scholarships for 1,000 students.

T-shirts are available in white or black colors for only 490 baht plus a delivery service fee of 50 baht per t-shirt until September 30, 2017. One purchased t-shirt is equivalent to provide one month of scholarship to one student.

Customers can customise the name that will appear on the t-shit in nine or less English characters.

Purchasing the 'Me for Tomorrow' t-shirt by ASAVA can be done via LINE @tomorrowcharity (ensure that the @ sign is at the beginning of the text) or at https://goo.gl/mnSNNu until September 30, 2017.

To help promote the Tomorrow Charity Project, those who made the purchase are requested to upload their photos wearing the t-shirts on Facebook and Instagram with hashtag #MeForToMorroW #ToMorrowCharity #ASAVAxToMorroW #ส่งน้องเรียน1000คนเราทำได้ #EDFFoundation #EDFThailand and #มูลนิธิEDF.