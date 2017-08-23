Spain meets Thailand Grand Launching of Protos Wine at UNO MAS restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--23 Aug--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

UNO MAS restaurant proudly presents "Spain meets Thailand" with the collaboration of 80/20's culinary team of Chef Napol Jantraget, one of the trendiest Thai restaurants in Bangkok right now which reinterprets Thai cuisine with imaginative and passion-driven gastronomic creations. We are delighted to invite you to the Grand Launching of Protos Wine, exclusive to Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

Indulging in amazing tasting menu designed with your dining pleasure in mind and brings you moments of delight with delicious flavour and taste experiences such as Txogitxu fat old cow tartare served with water Mimosa, fermented garlic & banana chili and fish sauce vinaigrette, Iberico pork paella Secreto pork served with wild mushroom and white popinac, Charcoal grilled dry aged steak from the Basque country Txogitxu roasted garlic puree served with morning glory fermented hot sauce, accompanied by a Cherry & coconut crisp served with coriander seed mousse, cherry gel and cherry ice cream as well as enjoying Protos wines by the glass or bottle. During dinner a Wine Ambassador, Mr. Joan Carreras will be there to introduce the wines, share his in-depth knowledge of the wines, answer any questions you may have and ensure all goes perfectly.

Discover their extraordinary dishes for one night only on Thursday, 31 August 2017 at UNO MAS restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld from 19.00 hrs onwards for a memorable experience. Priced at THB 3,800++ per person (dining deck tasting menu and wine pairing).

For more information or to make reservations, please call 02-100-6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th or make your reservations online at www.unomasbangkok.com