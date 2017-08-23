Spain meets Thailand Grand Launching of Protos Wine at UNO MAS restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

General Press Releases Wednesday August 23, 2017 14:48
Bangkok--23 Aug--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

UNO MAS restaurant proudly presents "Spain meets Thailand" with the collaboration of 80/20's culinary team of Chef Napol Jantraget, one of the trendiest Thai restaurants in Bangkok right now which reinterprets Thai cuisine with imaginative and passion-driven gastronomic creations. We are delighted to invite you to the Grand Launching of Protos Wine, exclusive to Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

Indulging in amazing tasting menu designed with your dining pleasure in mind and brings you moments of delight with delicious flavour and taste experiences such as Txogitxu fat old cow tartare served with water Mimosa, fermented garlic & banana chili and fish sauce vinaigrette, Iberico pork paella Secreto pork served with wild mushroom and white popinac, Charcoal grilled dry aged steak from the Basque country Txogitxu roasted garlic puree served with morning glory fermented hot sauce, accompanied by a Cherry & coconut crisp served with coriander seed mousse, cherry gel and cherry ice cream as well as enjoying Protos wines by the glass or bottle. During dinner a Wine Ambassador, Mr. Joan Carreras will be there to introduce the wines, share his in-depth knowledge of the wines, answer any questions you may have and ensure all goes perfectly.

Discover their extraordinary dishes for one night only on Thursday, 31 August 2017 at UNO MAS restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld from 19.00 hrs onwards for a memorable experience. Priced at THB 3,800++ per person (dining deck tasting menu and wine pairing).

For more information or to make reservations, please call 02-100-6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th or make your reservations online at www.unomasbangkok.com

Latest Press Release

DTZ Facilities Engineering and Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding are joined to planted 300 marigolds for the late King.

On August,11,2017, Mr. Somchai Sitthinatho (Chief executive officer), and the Representatives from DTZ Facilities & Engineering (Thailand) Company Limited are together with the Management Team and staff of Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding...

Spain meets Thailand Grand Launching of Protos Wine at UNO MAS restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

UNO MAS restaurant proudly presents "Spain meets Thailand" with the collaboration of 80/20's culinary team of Chef Napol Jantraget, one of the trendiest Thai restaurants in Bangkok right now which reinterprets Thai cuisine with imaginative and...

All you can eat Cantonese Dim Sum Selection at Dynasty restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Dynasty restaurant on 24th floor at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld offer you the irresistible Cantonese buffet lunch. Delighting yourself with various choices of traditional cuisine including; appetizers, soup, rice and...

CATCH THE MORNING FIGHT AT R BAR RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

The super-fight between the undefeated boxer and the two-weight UFC champion has a date and here at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, R Bar is the perfect spot to watch the fight of a lifetime. On Sunday, August 27, 2017 from Bangkok's time 8 a.m....

The first World Xi#an Entrepreneurs Convention opens to attract entrepreneurs from across the world seeking development opportunities

The Silk Road was an important trade route that extended from Chang'an (now Xi'an) to Rome, connecting China to other Asian and European countries more than 2,100 years ago. Merchants from Rome, Persia and other regions, as well as those from Japan and...

Related Topics

Centara Grand at CentralWorld UNO MAS restaurant Thai Restaurant Collaboration Centara Grand CentralWorld restaurants Restaurant Thailand CUISINE