All you can eat Cantonese Dim Sum Selection at Dynasty restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--23 Aug--Centara Grand CentralWorld

Dynasty restaurant on 24th floor at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld offer you the irresistible Cantonese buffet lunch. Delighting yourself with various choices of traditional cuisine including; appetizers, soup, rice and noodle, desserts and the highlight is Dim Sum only at THB 850++ per person and THB 1,250++ per person, every day from 11.30 to 14.30 hrs.

Savor the varieties amount of our Dim Sum selection over 60 items like; Steamed black mushroom and shark's fin in XO sauce, Steamed salmon dumpling with anchovy caviar, Steamed snow fish rolls with anchovy caviar, Phuket lobster wonton in Chinese herbs soup, Steamed salmon rolls with enoki mushroom, Steamed crab meat siew mai with Shimeiji mushroom, Steamed Australian scallop, Steamed golden fish shape dumpling, Steamed Chinese cabbage rolls with jelly fish, Steamed blue crab claw, Noodle rolls with Alaska king crab, Crab meat dumpling, Bird's nest spring rolls with shrimp, Deep-fried taro with Alaska scallop meat, Deep-fried shrimp spring rolls with mango, Deep-fried bean curd rolls Shanghai style, Deep fried Chinese chive and Alaska scallop dumpling and many other delicious options.

For more information or reservation please contact dining reservation at 02-100-6255 or email at diningcgcw@chr.co.th