Healthy Hokkaido Salmon at Elements

Healthy Hokkaido Salmon at ElementsGeneral Press Releases Wednesday August 23, 2017 12:13
Executive Chef Antony Scholtmeyer and his team at Elements restaurant continue their celebration of succulent seafood this summer, blending French culinary techniques with premium Japanese ingredients. Smoked, steamed, poached or grilled, star of the show throughout September is fresh salmon from Hokkaido. Research has shown that fishing for salmon around Hokkaido dates back almost 4,000 years, and even today the island accounts for around 80% of Japan's annual salmon catch.
Salmon caught at sea during spring and summer are called tokishirazu. They can also be referred to as aki-aji because they return to rivers in the autumn. Juvenile salmon caught off the Shiretoko Peninsula and on the coast of the Okhotsk Sea are called keejii and mejika respectively. They are a prized delicacy because of their high fat content. To protect salmon numbers, many juvenile fish are raised in more than 200 hatcheries on Hokkaido. These fish are released after 3 to 5 years and return to the river.
Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which help to lower blood pressure and guard against disease, salmon is a nutritious source of protein, vitamin B and essential minerals such as potassium and selenium. So why not treat your taste buds and inner self to a delicious Hokkaido salmon dish at Elements? Offerings include steamed salmon with a green tea veloute, white asparagus, soya beans, and kinako; salmon rillettes served on toasted brioche with fennel, ikura, and hajikami ginger; house smoked salmon with mustard sauce, avocado, smoked tofu, and soba croutons; salmon poached in olive oil served with fresh yuzu, panisses, and sorrel butter; and perfectly grilled salmon with charred onions, daikon petit farcis, eggplant, and tarragon jus.
