CATCH THE MORNING FIGHT AT R BAR RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

Bangkok--23 Aug--RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

The super-fight between the undefeated boxer and the two-weight UFC champion has a date and here at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, R Bar is the perfect spot to watch the fight of a lifetime.

On Sunday, August 27, 2017 from Bangkok's time 8 a.m. onwards, R Bar invites you to catch all the action as the two biggest stars from the world of boxing and MMA, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will enter the ring and go head-to-head in one of the most anticipated boxing bouts of all time. With the live-streaming right in front of the large 150" screen, the venue will also provide a special breakfast package with free-flow house pours and beers - promising the undefeated moments like no others in the heart of Bangkok.

Gather friends and get the best seat in-house at R Bar to watch the Mayweather Vs McGregor fight while enjoying a special breakfast package with free-flow house pours, beers, and of course, ultimate Bloody Mary – priced at THB 1,100 net per person.

For more information or reservations, please call 0.2125.5000.