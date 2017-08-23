Gastronomic Delights at Riverside Grill, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

Bangkok--23 Aug--Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

Escape from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok, and journey to the Bangkok Riverside to experience a perfect blend of oriental and west cuisine. Riverside Grill at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers offers a bold array of grilled dished that are packed full of flavor, a selection of organic salads that give a delightful kick, and tasty chocolate dessert that will satisfy your taste buds.

Riverside Grill brings you the best quality meats, artfully preparing them by using the fire-stone grilling technique that allows the meat to remain juicy and tender. We carefully select our products so that we know where they come from to ensure that we bring the best quality and taste to your table. Our signature desserts are a sweet treat to end the meal, all of which can experienced either at the restaurant's stylish alfresco dining set-up alongside the Chao Phraya River, or in the air-conditioned indoor comfort. Indulge in an array of full-flavor grills such as Quinoa and Arugula Salad Served with 4 Flavors Dressing (THB 320++), Booster Gazpacho Soup (THB 290++), Grilled Whole Boston Lobster (THB 1,200++), Grilled Norwegian Marine Farm Salmon 250 g (THB 590++), Rib Eye Pristine Ranch Wagyu 280 g Steak, 240 days grain fed Marble 4 (THB 1,500++) and many more.

Even more, why not compliment your delicious meal with one our signature drinks, or choose a wine or whisky from our wide selection? Make your choice from our beverage lists, or let our bartender surprise you with a signature whisky cocktail, such as the Swan in Bella, Pearl Sparrow, Mad Hatter, or many more. Enjoy the "Riverlution" Party, which is held every Friday and Saturday, is a weekly happening event that promises a night of music and fun after a busy week. The evening is spiced up with an all-night DJ, who live spins House music from 9.00 PM until midnight, promising an unforgettable night. The event is FREE ENTRY!

Discover the new menus that are available daily from 5:00 PM to 10:30 PM, and share them with friends. For any inquiries and reservation please call Tel: 0 2266 9214, Email address: events.rosh@sheraton.com, Line ID @rosheratonbangkok Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel, Website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com. Complimentary shuttle boat service is available from Saphan Taksin BTS Station to the Hotel every half-hour.