Spa Promotion: August - September 2017 Jasmine journey for Mothers Day at Spa Cenvaree

Spa Promotion: August - September 2017 Jasmine journey for Mothers Day at Spa CenvareeGeneral Press Releases Wednesday August 23, 2017 17:15
An aloe and jasmine gel mask is then applied over the entire body for 10 to 15 minutes, followed by a refreshing shower and the application of soothing jasmine body lotion. The journey ends with refreshments in the relaxation lounge.
Spa Cenvaree is situated within the Spa Village on the edge of the water park at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. For reservations please contact 038-301234 Ext 4333. E-mail : spacenvareecmbr@chr.co.th Website : www.spacenvaree.com
Latest Press Release
Mr. Teerapol Koonmuang, Director-General of the Department of Skill Development, (third from left), together with Mr. Natthapong Singhsilarak, Technical and Product Director, (fourth from left) and Ms. Ingkhasond Vongsasirapirom, Marketing Director,...
Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square is pleased to announce the appointment of Khun Piti Puliwekhin as the hotel's new Executive Chef. As a young and talented Chef, he is excited to bring a dynamic and innovative energy to all our kitchens. Chef Piti...
Your Mum will love the Klin Mali jasmine spa journey at Spa Cenvaree in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya this Mother's Day, a total of 120 minutes of pure, jasmine-scented relaxation. Available throughout August and September, the spa package is...
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya led by Wuthisak Pichayagan (9th left ; Row3), hotel manager along with Montri Phengkrachang (4th lright ; Row3), director of engineer gave a warm welcome to Supawat Thadajarumongkol (centre), former director of...
Wim N.M. Fagel (second row: 6th left), Genaral Manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, along with the hotel management team and staff recently participated in the "Annual Fire Drill and Evacuation Training 2017" to ensure safety...