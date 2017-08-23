Spa Promotion: August - September 2017 Jasmine journey for Mothers Day at Spa Cenvaree

Bangkok--23 Aug--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Your Mum will love the Klin Mali jasmine spa journey at Spa Cenvaree in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya this Mother's Day, a total of 120 minutes of pure, jasmine-scented relaxation.

Available throughout August and September, the spa package is priced at THB 2,800++ and includes a gift set of Jasmine Massage Oil and Jasmine Body Lotion.

The journey begins with a five-minute foot ritual, burning incense to ease negative energy.

This is followed by a gentle aroma massage with jasmine body oil, using soft to medium pressure, to release muscle tension and ease the mind with the fragrant jasmine scent.

An aloe and jasmine gel mask is then applied over the entire body for 10 to 15 minutes, followed by a refreshing shower and the application of soothing jasmine body lotion. The journey ends with refreshments in the relaxation lounge.

Spa Cenvaree is situated within the Spa Village on the edge of the water park at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. For reservations please contact 038-301234 Ext 4333. E-mail : spacenvareecmbr@chr.co.th Website : www.spacenvaree.com