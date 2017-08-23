Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square welcomes new Executive Chef

Bangkok--23 Aug--Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square

Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square is pleased to announce the appointment of Khun Piti Puliwekhin as the hotel's new Executive Chef. As a young and talented Chef, he is excited to bring a dynamic and innovative energy to all our kitchens.

Chef Piti Puliwekhin is a native Thai chef with over 10 years of rich culinary experience in top restaurants & 5 star hotels from around the world. He has worked in various parts of Australia and was most recently Executive Sous Chef at Marriott Hua Hin before joining Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square.

In his new role, Chef Piti will be overseeing all of the hotels F&B outlets: The Square, Lok Wah Hin and GourmetBar along with room service, banqueting and outside catering. He is excited to passionately lead the team to great heights of innovation, customer satisfaction and excellence.

