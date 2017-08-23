Photo Release: Honor Training visits Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Bangkok--23 Aug--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya led by Wuthisak Pichayagan (9th left ; Row3), hotel manager along with Montri Phengkrachang (4th lright ; Row3), director of engineer gave a warm welcome to Supawat Thadajarumongkol (centre), former director of security technology bureau division of the industrial factory along with the group from Honor Training Co., Ltd during their visit and generate detailed boiler inspection training at the resort recently.

Latest Press Release

