Photo Release: Weber Joins Forces with Department of Skill Development in Empowering Thai Workers through Tile Installer Skill Development Project

Photo Release: Weber Joins Forces with Department of Skill Development in Empowering Thai Workers through Tile Installer Skill Development ProjectGeneral Press Releases Wednesday August 23, 2017 17:53
Mr. Teerapol Koonmuang, Director-General of the Department of Skill Development, (third from left), together with Mr. Natthapong Singhsilarak, Technical and Product Director, (fourth from left) and Ms. Ingkhasond Vongsasirapirom, Marketing Director, (third from right) of Saint-Gobain Weber Company Limited, were seen in a group photo of a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony for a tile installer skill development project. Under the collaboration, Weber will support Baht 880,000 worth of contact adhesives and weber.color slim/weber.color power grouts – which are Thailand's first and only grout products to have won the green labels – to the project over four years or Bt220,000 worth of such products a year. The collaboration has continued for more than 13 years, covering more than 6,000 training participants, with aim to upgrade Thai workers' skills, performance and strengths on a sustainable basis enabling them to keep pace with changing demand of the construction industry. The Signing Ceremony was held at the Department of Skill Development recently.
