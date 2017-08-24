Enjoy Seafood Dinner Buffet by the Bay at Hilton Pattaya

Enjoy Seafood Dinner Buffet by the Bay at Hilton PattayaGeneral Press Releases Thursday August 24, 2017 09:27
Hilton Pattaya and Edge restaurant invites you to enjoy one of the best dinner buffets featuring premium seafood and well-known dishes from around the world along with a spectacular panoramic view of Pattaya bay.
Seafood lovers can enjoy an array of seafood items; seafood on ice and on the grill including blue crab, prawns, mussel and many more. Moreover, Asian and Western menus are also available such as beef striploin, pork chop, lamb leg and dessert corner including cakes, chocolate fountain, ice-cream and seasonal fruits.
Enjoy the fresh taste of seafood on ice including imported oysters, blue crab, white prawn, New Zealand mussel, whelk and seafood on the grill with a wide selection of rock lobster, tiger prawn, blue crab, squid, cockle, mussel and sea bass in banana leaf. Other highlights are Australian striploin, Australian lamb rack, spit roasted pig, live cooking station of pasta and pizza, sushi, sashimi and a variety of desserts, chocolate fountain, ice-cream and seasonal fruits.
