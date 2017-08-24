Photo Release: DusitPrincess dusitD2 Chiang Mai joined hands to plant marigolds flowers as the expression of loyalty

Bangkok--24 Aug--dusitD2 chiang mai Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager and The management team as well as the staffs of DusitPrincess & dusitD2 Chiang Mai to plant the marigold shrubs to express loyalty to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The marigold flowers are expected to bloom during the Royal Cremation auspicious ceremony on October 25-26, 2017.

