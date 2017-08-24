Amaya Italian Night

Bangkok--24 Aug--Amari Watergate Bangkok.

We invite you to experience our Italian Night buffet every Saturday night at Amaya Food Gallery, Amari Watergate Bangkok.

At Amaya Food Gallery, we offer a delicious antipasti buffet of authentic Italian cuisine with a selection of cold meats, wood-fired pizzas, salads, imported cheeses, and much more. The buffet is complemented by your choice of a main dish such as a succulent lamb shank, seafood platter, shrimp scampi, and osso buco for 650 THB++ per person. Those who love dessert can enjoy a choice of tasty dessert such as tiramisu, mille-feuille, and pannacotta for 800 THB++ per person.

Available every Saturday from 18:00 to 22:00 hrs.

For more information or reservations, please contact Amaya Food Gallery, Amari Watergate at +66 (0) 2653 9000 ext. 355 and 356 or email at amaya.watergate@amari.com .