Tempt your tastebuds to succulent grilled prawns. Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit presents the return of a fantastic weekday grilled prawn dinner buffet: Prawns Mak Mak – Season 2 at Atelier restaurant throughout September to November 2017.

In a starring role, of course, are all-you-can-eat grilled prawns as part of a rotating menu of specialty dishes and a mouthwatering spread of great quality seafood including New Zealand mussels, shimps, and grilled squid. You can also enjoy other Atelier's international buffet featuring European and Asian hot dishes including pasta, roasted meats ,Indian curries and Japanese favourites including sushi and sashimi. Starters and appetizers include salad bar, soups and cheese selections. Among tempting desserts are a chocolate fountain, artisan ice cream, cakes, fruits and Thai sweets.

Prawn Mak Mak-Season2 available on every Sunday to Thursday throughout 4 September to 30 November 2017. Served from 6.00 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. at THB 1,299++ per person including free flow soft drinks. Special offers are available for Accor Plus members and guests booking via www.pullmanbangkokgrandesukhumvit.com/offers/prawn-mak-mak-season-2/

Date: 4 September – 30 November 2017

Time: 6.00 pm. – 10.30 pm.

Price: THB 1,299++ per person

Reservation: 02 204 4161

Website:www.pullmanbangkokgrandesukhumvit.com/offers/prawn-mak-mak-season-2/