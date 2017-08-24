Pattana Golf Club Resort would like to invite you to join the Pattana Triathlon Festival 2017

General Press Releases Thursday August 24, 2017 17:26
Bangkok--24 Aug--Pattana Golf Club & Resort
Be ready to compete in the Triathlon competition, taste delicious food, feel the rhythm and lyrics from well-known singers, and enjoy the festival.
Be part of the first fabulous Triathlon Festival 2017 at Pattana Golf Club & Resort, Sriracha, Chonburi, Thailand.
Register now, more details please click : https://goo.gl/n5ctxj
Pattana Triathlon Festival 2017 Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kT6H5kL-Ds
Athlete DISTANCES:
16 September 2017
Master Distance : 1.5 KM SWIM – 70 KM BIKE – 15 KM RUN
Standard distance : 1.5 KM SWIM – 40 KM BIKE – 10 KM RUN
Sprint distance : 750 M SWIM – 20 KM BIKE – 5 KM RUN
Team relay : Master distance : 1.5 KM SWIM – 70 KM BIKE – 15 KM RUN
Team Relay : Standard distance : 1.5 KM SWIM – 40 KM BIKE – 10 KM RUN
Duathlon Distance : 5 KM RUN – 40 KM BIKE – 10 KM RUN
17 September 2017
Kids Triathlon : Junior distance - 6-10 years old: 100 M SWIM - 5K BIKE - 1.5 KM RUN
Senior distance - 11-15 years old: 200 M SWIM - 10K BIKE - 3 KM RUN
Fun Run : 5 KM
Agenda
15 August 2017
Arrive at Pattana Golf Club & Resort, discuss with staff about the schedule.
16 August 2017
At the morning, start Triathlon Competition
After race, please feel free to visit Bike & Sports Expo, Athlete Village, Kids Playground, gain more knowledge about Sport Science and Nutrition Forum.
The evening, join Live Music & DJ, and taste many delicious food in the festival area.
17 August 2017
At the morning, start Kid Triathlon Competition.
Start Fun Run.
For booking and more information please call : 02-2521764-6
For concert tickets please call : 038-318-999 # 11212, 61015 or https://goo.gl/TVmioq
Or visit our facebook page : Pattana Golf Club & Resort : https://goo.gl/7fFVAs

