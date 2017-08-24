Pattana Golf Club Resort would like to invite you to join the Pattana Triathlon Festival 2017

Bangkok--24 Aug--Pattana Golf Club & Resort

Be ready to compete in the Triathlon competition, taste delicious food, feel the rhythm and lyrics from well-known singers, and enjoy the festival.

Be part of the first fabulous Triathlon Festival 2017 at Pattana Golf Club & Resort, Sriracha, Chonburi, Thailand.

Register now, more details please click : https://goo.gl/n5ctxj

Pattana Triathlon Festival 2017 Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kT6H5kL-Ds

Athlete DISTANCES:

16 September 2017

Master Distance : 1.5 KM SWIM – 70 KM BIKE – 15 KM RUN

Standard distance : 1.5 KM SWIM – 40 KM BIKE – 10 KM RUN

Sprint distance : 750 M SWIM – 20 KM BIKE – 5 KM RUN

Team relay : Master distance : 1.5 KM SWIM – 70 KM BIKE – 15 KM RUN

Team Relay : Standard distance : 1.5 KM SWIM – 40 KM BIKE – 10 KM RUN

Duathlon Distance : 5 KM RUN – 40 KM BIKE – 10 KM RUN

17 September 2017

Kids Triathlon : Junior distance - 6-10 years old: 100 M SWIM - 5K BIKE - 1.5 KM RUN

Senior distance - 11-15 years old: 200 M SWIM - 10K BIKE - 3 KM RUN

Fun Run : 5 KM

Agenda

15 August 2017

Arrive at Pattana Golf Club & Resort, discuss with staff about the schedule.

16 August 2017

At the morning, start Triathlon Competition

After race, please feel free to visit Bike & Sports Expo, Athlete Village, Kids Playground, gain more knowledge about Sport Science and Nutrition Forum.

The evening, join Live Music & DJ, and taste many delicious food in the festival area.

17 August 2017

At the morning, start Kid Triathlon Competition.

Start Fun Run.

For booking and more information please call : 02-2521764-6

For concert tickets please call : 038-318-999 # 11212, 61015 or https://goo.gl/TVmioq

Or visit our facebook page : Pattana Golf Club & Resort : https://goo.gl/7fFVAs