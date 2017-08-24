Pattana Golf Club Resort would like to invite you to join the Pattana Triathlon Festival 2017

Pattana Golf Club Resort would like to invite you to join the Pattana Triathlon Festival 2017General Press Releases Thursday August 24, 2017 17:26
Latest Press Release
Be ready to compete in the Triathlon competition, taste delicious food, feel the rhythm and lyrics from well-known singers, and enjoy the festival. Be part of the first fabulous Triathlon Festival 2017 at Pattana Golf Club & Resort, Sriracha,...
Left to right: Jesse Wine's and Haffendi Anuar's winning maquettes for the 'Powerhouse Commission' Battersea Power Station and CASS Sculpture Foundation recently have announced internationally acclaimed artists Jesse Wine and Haffendi Anuar as joint...
Have you ever imagined to indulge yourself in our divana spa especially when the weekend comes? This time the White Orchid Holistic signature treatment will bring you into an untouched world with the power of nature. The light pink rose quartz inspires...
Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager and The management team as well as the staffs of DusitPrincess & dusitD2 Chiang Mai to plant the marigold shrubs to express loyalty to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The marigold flowers are expected to...
The hidden, hugely profitable crime of modern slavery will be tackled head-on with practical, regional solutions driven by business and government, global business leaders said in Perth today. On the eve of the inaugural Bali Process Government and...