divana Spa : White Orchid holistic

Have you ever imagined to indulge yourself in our divana spa especially when the weekend comes?
This time the White Orchid Holistic signature treatment will bring you into an untouched world with the power of nature.
The light pink rose quartz inspires you to be glowing inside out.
This luxurious treatment is able to rebuild your skin to be whitening as same as the White Orchid.
And gently peel your skin with Agarwood Resin Extracts to leave your skin full of smoothness and brightness.
Then you will find yourself covered with a lovable fragrance from one French Essential Oil.
Sincerely welcome to decode this whitening secret of White Orchid Holistic Treatment which seems receiving a gift from nature.

