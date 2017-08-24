Photo Release: Thailand Iron Man Mini Marathon contributes to well-being of youth in remote areas

Bangkok--24 Aug--Sahaviriya Steel Industries Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn graciously granted permission Mr. Yongyuth Malithong, Vice President - Group Sustainable Development of Sahaviriya Steel Industries Plc. (SSI), to lead executives of co-organizers of "the 9th Thailand Iron Man Mini Marathon" to present fund, raised from the mini marathon, to support the "Fund for the Development of Children and Youth in Remote Area," initiated by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The event was held at Dusitdalai Hall, Chitralada Villa, Dusit Palace, recently

Photo Release: Thailand Iron Man Mini Marathon contributes to well-being of youth in remote areas Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn graciously granted permission Mr. Yongyuth Malithong, Vice President - Group Sustainable Development of Sahaviriya Steel Industries Plc. (SSI), to lead executives of co-organizers of "the 9th Thailand...

