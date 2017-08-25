Photo Release: Star Alliance Member Carriers in Thailand Free Sea Turtles, Celebrating 20th Anniversary

Bangkok--25 Aug--Thai Airways International In celebration of Star Alliance's 20th Anniversary, Mr. Krittaphon Chantalitanon (center), Vice President, Alliances and Commercial Strategy Department, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently led representatives of the Star Alliance Country Steering Council Thailand and Star Alliance Airport Team in Area Thailand in the "Star Alliance Frees the Sea Turtles" CSR activity at the Sea Turtle Conservation Center, Royal Thai Navy, in Sattahip, Chonburi. The group received a briefing on the sea turtle conservation and learned about artificial and human disturbances to sea turtles' habitat, presented donations to the Royal Thai Navy's Sea Turtle Conservation Center, fed sea turtles, cleaned a sea turtle pond, and participated in releasing some sea turtles back to their natural habitat into the sea. Also present was Mr. Bryan Banston (tenth from left), THAI Vice President, Sales Department, and Mr. Korakot Chatasingha (eighth from left), THAI Director, Thailand Regional Department, including representatives of 16 Star Alliance member carriers with sales offices in Thailand, those present being Air China, Austrian Airlines, EVA Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Juneyao Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss, All Nippon Airways, Singapore Airlines, United, and THAI.

