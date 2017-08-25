Photo Release: Huawei Co-hosts the Royal Funeral Rites of the Late King Rama IX

กรุงเทพฯ--25 ส.ค.--Francom Asia Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd. was granted royal permission to co-host the royal funeral rites of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej to show contemplation of the royal grace and as charity for the late monarch. Present at the royal ceremonies at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne in the Grand Palace were Mr. Qiang Hua, Managing Director, together with management and staff on 13th August 2017.

Latest Press Release

