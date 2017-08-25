New Italian Jazz at The Living Room: Two Nights Only Apeiron Sax Quartet and the Luca Ciarla Quartet

Bangkok--25 Aug--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

August - In September, The Living Room, in association with the Italian Embassy in Bangkok, are proud to welcome two exceptional jazz bands from Italy, the Apeiron Sax Quartet and the Luca Ciarla Quartet. Both bands will perform for one night only at our intimate venue.

On Friday September 15, the sensational Apeiron Sax Quartet will delight the audience with a sparkling performance of sax music. The repertoire will encompass music from Baroque to contemporary, jazz to film soundtracks, and South American influenced numbers. It promises to be an unforgettable evening of enchanting music performed by versatile and gifted artists at Bangkok premier live jazz venue.

And don't miss the outstanding Luca Ciarla Quartet who will grace the stage of The Living Room on Friday September 29. Led by Luca Ciarla, one of the most creative and surprising violinists on the international jazz circuit today, this sensational quartet have performed in 50 countries, and everywhere from Montreal Jazz Festival to Melbourne Jazz Festival. Luca has developed a unique sound; a natural and irresistible synthesis between contemporary jazz and the familiar sounds of the Italian folk tradition.

Supported by Antonino de Luca on accordion, Maurizio Perrone on double bass, and Francesco Savoretti on percussion, Luca's music is an acoustic seduction - the perfect balance between written compositions and stirring improvisation. Italy's la Repubblica said the gifted musician is "...one of the most interesting violinists on the international scene, capable of browsing different sounds and genres without ever losing his unmistakable style" while All About Jazz enthused, "…a gem of a record from a violinist who has clearly absorbed the history of his instrument from Joe Venuti to Michal Urbaniak to become his own man."

Don't miss two special evenings of "New Italian Jazz" live at The Living Room!

The Living Room – It Simply Swings!

For more information, please contact 02 6498353 or email dining.sgs@luxurycollection.com

From 20.30 hrs., an entertainment fee of 300 Baht per person will be applied. For guests spending 1,000 Baht per person at any of our dining venues as well as The Living Room, the entertainment fee will be waived.