Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Donates Computers to Chalerm Rajakumari Public Library Under the Knowledge Base for the Community Project

Bangkok--25 Aug--EXIM BANK Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (4th left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently donated 60 computers to 11 "Chalerm Rajakumari" public libraries at Chankasem Palace Learning Center, the Ministry of Education. This was part of EXIM Thailand's corporate social responsibility program to support the "Knowledge Base for the Community" project to provide youngsters and people in the community with instruments for knowledge enhancement in support of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's initiatives. The donation was received by Dr. Wilekha Leesuwan (4th right), Deputy Secretary-General, Office of Non-Formal and Informal Education, the Ministry of Education.

