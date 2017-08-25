Italian Journey of Succulent Seafood @Attico

กรุงเทพฯ--25 ส.ค.--midas pr

Attico is celebrating the end of summer with a culinary journey to the Italian seaside with a month of succulent seafood dishes created especially for the occasion by Chef Matteo. During the month of September, discover tantalizing regional favorites featuring fresh seafood that highlight the flavors and aromas of Italy at Venues' Italian restaurant Attico in the Radisson BLU Plaza.

Escape to the Italian seaside with Attico's tempting array of "succulent seafood" from September 1- 30, 2017. As part of our "Italian Journey" culinary adventure, Attico will focus on the bounties of the sea and highlight regional Italian seafood with a series of signature dishes that will be available for one month only. Using the freshest seasonal ingredients that are always sourced with integrity, guests can enjoy Italian red prawns, sea bream, tuna and octopus dishes at the only Italian rooftop restaurant in Bangkok that boasts breath-taking 28th-floor views of the city from both the intimate main dining room, as well as two al fresco lounging terraces.

Come and try the sweet and juicy "Red Prawns of Mazzara del Vallo" during this succulent seafood celebration. These famous prawns are a local Italian delicacy. They are bright red in color and harvested from the crystal-clear blue waters of Sicily in a charming town near Trapani on the south-west coast of the island. Enjoy the Red Prawns Wrapped w/Smoked Pancetta, Mixed Asian Salad, Garlic Croutons & Passion Fruit Dressing and the Red Prawns of Mazzara del Vallo in Rosemary Flavored Salt Crust w/ Roasted Vegetables. Chef Matteo will prepare dishes featuring delicate sea bream like the Sea Bream in Light Broth w/ Cherry Tomato, White Wine, Garlic & Parsley and his Sea Bream Fillet Parcel Liguria Style Wrapped w/ Pine Nuts, Taggiasche Black Olive, and Potato & Artichoke.

Other marine delights include the Slow Cooked Octopus Salad on Black "Venere" Rice, Crunchy Vegetables & Fresh Strawberry or the Braised Octopus in Chianti Wine. Fresh tuna will also be featured in the Red Tuna Carpaccio and the Grilled Red Tuna which is served rare with baked cherry tomatoes, wild rocket pesto and balsamic jelly.

Attico is an ideal location to enjoy the treasures of the sea while taking in sweeping vistas and enjoying a bottle of wine from our extensive wine cellar. Perfect for couples, work colleagues and groups of friends, Attico invites everyone to stop by and enjoy their Italian Journey of succulent seafood for the month of September. This special menu is available for both lunch and dinner and prices range from THB 485++ to THB 1000++ per dish.

"The seafood we have highlighted for this promotion is very special and not something you find at most Italian restaurants in Bangkok. Keeping the quality high and the ingredients fresh are what we do best at Attico. The Tuscan villa decor, great music, thoughtful cuisine, and amazing city views give Attico its unique charm and make it feel quite special every day of the week," stated Deborah Haines, General Manager, and Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok.