Mooncakes on the Rise at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

General Press Releases Friday August 25, 2017 16:01
Bangkok--25 Aug--Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao

To celebrate the season of prosperity and family reunion during the mid-autumn Mooncake Festival, Zing Bakery and Dynasty Restaurant at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok are happy to present a selection of authentic mooncakes in a variety of traditional flavors, including lotus seed paste with egg yolk, red bean paste with egg yolk, chocolate, green tea, coconut, and durian monthong paste with egg yolk.

These special mooncakes will be available at Zing Bakery and Dynasty Chinese Restaurant from the 15th of August to the 15th of October 2017, for just THB 99+ per piece with an individual box. Plus there is a gift option of a box set of two pieces with 2 transparent tea glasses (THB 699+); four pieces with a traditional box (THB 699+) and eight pieces with a 2 storeyed box (THB 999+).

Order over THB 10,000 receive two complimentary mooncakes.
Prices are subject to 7% government tax.
To order, please contact F&B reservation coordinator: 02 541 1234
ext 4151 / Email: fb_office@chr.co.th

