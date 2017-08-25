MUT Launches Zimbra Innovation Center, Embracing Government Policy to Become the Digital Hub of ASEAN

Bangkok--25 Aug--Market-Comms

Mahanakorn University of Technology (MUT), in partnership with Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC), a leading IT company from the United States, establishes a new software innovation center, Zimbra Innovation Center. To meet the needs of economic, social, and industrial sectors and to be in line with the government's policy to push Thailand as the hub for ASEAN's digital network, the center has main objectives to develop a learning and teaching system that encourages university students to build a critical thinking skill, which is essential for software development.

Associate Professor Dr. Sujate Chantarang, President of Mahanakorn University of Technology, or MUT, revealed, "IT personnel of Thailand have attracted a lot of international attention in terms of potential and creativity. Implementing a modern learning system and technology is important to help Thai talents grow by leaps and bounds and reach their fullest potentials. This will give Thailand a competitive edge in order to become the regional leader. Cooperation with the leading US IT giant, Synacor, is one way to put Thailand on a fast track of becoming the digital hub."

The Zimbra Innovation Center encompasses world-class knowledge from around the globe such as Linux operating system, virtual reality systems, Zimbra messaging solution, cyber security systems, and networking operating systems. The center also provides technical and operational trainings to IT engineers who will receive certificates from the Faculty of Information Science and Technology, Mahanakorn University of Technology after completing the training.

Mr. Brent Rhymes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Synacor, said, "Mahanakorn University of Technology is famous for its robust education in fields of science, technology and engineering. Recognized by leading educational institutions in England and Europe, the Zimbra Innovation Center will certainly be able to empower and uncover potentials in Thai IT personnel and students, the future innovators who drive Thailand's economic growth.

