ABOUT PORCINI MUSHROOMS AT MEDICI KITCHEN BAR | HOTEL MUSE BANGKOK

ABOUT PORCINI MUSHROOMS AT MEDICI KITCHEN BAR | HOTEL MUSE BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Friday August 25, 2017 09:37
From 1st September – 31st October, 2017, Chef Nicolino Lalla at Medici Kitchen & Bar, Hotel Muse Bangkok, embraces seasonality and creates a special menu highlighting the prized wild porcini mushrooms.
A gourmet ingredient in Italian cuisine, wild porcini mushrooms are used to impart a deliciously rich and sweet nutty flavour in a wide variety of dishes. At Medici Kitchen & Bar, lovers of seasonal cuisine can savour a light porcini salad with rocket, crispy speck ham and Parmesan cheese, a cream of yellow and purple potato, caciocavallo cheese fondue, porcini mushroom and crispy bacon. Other notable dishes on the inspired porcini mushrooms menu include luscious grilled Japanese scallop, sauteed porcini mushroom, white truffle and creamy potato sauce, succulent snow fish pan fried with porcini mushroom and wine sauce, delicious homemade ravioli filled with porcini mushroom and ricotta served with taleggio cheese, black truffle and sausage sauce, tender beef tenderloin with porcini mushroom sauce served with potato cake and sauteed broccoletti and much more.
