ABOUT PORCINI MUSHROOMS AT MEDICI KITCHEN BAR | HOTEL MUSE BANGKOK

From 1st September – 31st October, 2017, Chef Nicolino Lalla at Medici Kitchen & Bar, Hotel Muse Bangkok, embraces seasonality and creates a special menu highlighting the prized wild porcini mushrooms.

A gourmet ingredient in Italian cuisine, wild porcini mushrooms are used to impart a deliciously rich and sweet nutty flavour in a wide variety of dishes. At Medici Kitchen & Bar, lovers of seasonal cuisine can savour a light porcini salad with rocket, crispy speck ham and Parmesan cheese, a cream of yellow and purple potato, caciocavallo cheese fondue, porcini mushroom and crispy bacon. Other notable dishes on the inspired porcini mushrooms menu include luscious grilled Japanese scallop, sauteed porcini mushroom, white truffle and creamy potato sauce, succulent snow fish pan fried with porcini mushroom and wine sauce, delicious homemade ravioli filled with porcini mushroom and ricotta served with taleggio cheese, black truffle and sausage sauce, tender beef tenderloin with porcini mushroom sauce served with potato cake and sauteed broccoletti and much more.

Dishes start from just THB 460++. Medici Kitchen & Bar also offers an excellent selection of Italian and wines of the world to accompany the flavoursome porcinis.
The winner of the Thailand Tatler "Best Bangkok Restaurant Award" for three consecutive years, Medici Kitchen & Bar serves authentic Tuscan cuisine in a visually stunning and atmospheric setting.
Don't miss Chef Nicolino's seasonal porcini mushroom menu at Medici Kitchen & Bar!
For reservations or more information, please call 02 630 4000 or visit website atwww.hotelmusebangkok.com

