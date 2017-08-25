Abundance of Abalone @China Table

Bangkok--25 Aug--midas pr

Venues' China Table, at the Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok, celebrates the seasons with its "Abundant Abalone" seafood promotion available only during the month of September. Experience the art of Chinese dining highlighting the unique and delicate flavor of abalone prepared by Master Chef Bruce Hui with his specially created signature dishes.

Globally recognized as a delicacy, abalone is highly coveted in Chinese culture as much for its flavor as for its aphrodisiac properties. Many believe eating abalone brings good luck, and its firm but delicate meat is often said to taste a bit like scallops with a texture more like squid. This delectable "mollusk" is often a staple at banquets, on special occasions and for Chinese New Year.

Chinese native Chef Bruce Hui has been inspired by this subtle ingredient and has created a special menu of contemporary "heritage-inspired" Cantonese dishes featuring this highly prized treasure from the sea. Only from September 1-30, 2017, this exclusive abalone menu will be available during both lunch and dinner. Prices start at just THB860++ per dish which can be shared or enjoyed individually.

China Table, a clean, contemporary and modern restaurant, is the ideal setting for a gathering with friends, family or work colleagues in one of the distinguished private rooms. Guests will indulge with specialties such as Stewed Cordyceps flowers w/Abalone Corner & Chinese Matsutake Soup or the Braised Abalone w/ Cuttlefish in Slow Brewed Golden Broth. Other creative abalone offerings include the Braised Abalone w/ Onion in Hot Stone Pot as well as the Baby Chicken w/Abalone and the one of a kind Original Baked Salt w/ Abalone & Straw. There is no better time than this September to discover the pleasure of "Abundant Abalone" and be welcomed as a guest at China Table.

"The talent in the kitchen at China Table is at a very high level. Chef Bruce using all his skills, knowledge and creativity to constantly surprise and delight customers with his creations. Working with a high-end ingredient like abalone allows our customers to experience amazing dishes they won't find anywhere else in the city," shared Deborah Haines, General Manager, at Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok.