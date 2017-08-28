Learn How to Make Cocktails Like a Professional Mixologist at Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf Spa Resort

Bangkok--28 Aug--Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort

Have you always had the urge to get behind the bar and mix, muddle and blend your own cocktails? Now you can do just that at Explorer Bar!

Our talented mixologist will reveal the secrets of the perfect cocktail at a fun and informative class. Held in our elegant bar, each private class will teach you how to make your favourite tipple, selected from our extensive drinks list. You'll discover the tips and tricks that will elevate your cocktails from the ordinary to the extraordinary so you can impress your friends with your skills. At the end of the class you will also get to enjoy your creations.

Don't miss the chance to learn to make cocktails like a professional mixologist at Explorer Bar.

Special price for private class: THB 450++ per person.

To discover more or make a reservation, call 075 627 800 or email h6184-th@sofitel.com.