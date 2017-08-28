The Lobby Lounge at Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon Introduces Afternoon High Tea

Bangkok--28 Aug--Chatrium Hotels & Residences

The Lobby Lounge at Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon would like to introduce the most enticing Oriental and Western-themed afternoon high teas starting from this month.

The Lobby Lounge at Chatrium is well known for its spectacular views of the slowly setting sun from the indoor and outdoor Sunset Terrace and the delightful varieties of fantastic fare and personalized service on offer. The Lobby Lounge serves an eclectic choice of daily homemade bakery items including cakes, pastries and sandwiches as well as garden fresh salads together with a wide choice of "light bite" dishes and freshly brewed coffee and tea throughout the day. To complement all these Lobby Lounge has introduced an enhanced version of our famous Western High Tea and newly created Oriental High Tea which highlights the traditional finger food from the countries of the Orient.

The Western High Tea set includes seductive sandwiches, burgers, cakes, pastries, fruit mousses and macarons with the sweet sensations from the cakes and savory flavours from the sandwiches being perfectly complemented by freshly brewed coffee and tea for a genteel afternoon experience.

For guests who would love to try authentic Myanmar and Eastern finger food, the Oriental High Tea set features mouthwatering rice rolls, tea leaf salad, samosas and satays with different kinds of classic Myanmar snacks and fruits together with traditional tea. Highly recommended for something truly inviting and unique as you while away the afternoon.

Both High Tea sets include 2 cups of freshly brewed coffee or Twinings tea for 2 people at a price of only USD 15 per set. Both High Tea sets are available at the Lobby Lounge at Chatrium Hotel from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day. For more information and reservations, please call +95 1 544500 ext. 6221 or email fb.chry@chatrium.com.