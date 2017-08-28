Photo Release: MISS VIETNAM VISITS AMARI PHUKET

Bangkok--28 Aug--Amari Phuket Amari Phuket welcomed Vietnam's most beautiful lady of 2016. Pierre-Andre Pelletier, Regional Vice-President, Operations – Southern Thailand, Vietnam and the Maldives (left), was the hotel's representative in giving a warm welcome to Do My Linh, Miss Vietnam 2016 (right), during her recent stay at Amari Phuket. Miss Linh arrived in Phuket to promote Phuket's tourist attractions to the Vietnamese market.

