Superhero super cupcakes at Vistas

General Press Releases Monday August 28, 2017 14:56
Bangkok--28 Aug--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya
Food Promotion : August 2017
Superhero super cupcakes at Vistas!
Here are everyone's favourite Superheroes, in scrumptious cupcake form, served throughout August in Vistas, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya!
The resort's pastry chefs have created three flavours, with a fruit tart, strawberry cake, and a dark cherry with white chocolate mousse.
All are priced at THB 110++, and are available throughout the day between 09.00 and 22.00 hrs at Vistas, sited just off the lobby.
Super for kids, super for all! Enjoy with a cup of fine tea or coffee, plus of course the gorgeous bay view. For more information or reservations, please contact us on: (038) 714 981

Latest Press Release

Superhero super cupcakes at Vistas

Here are everyone's favourite Superheroes, in scrumptious cupcake form, served throughout August in Vistas, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya! The resort's pastry chefs have created three flavours, with a fruit tart, strawberry cake, and a dark...

The Lobby Lounge at Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon Introduces Afternoon High Tea

The Lobby Lounge at Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon would like to introduce the most enticing Oriental and Western-themed afternoon high teas starting from this month. The Lobby Lounge at Chatrium is well known for its spectacular views of the slowly...

Come celebrate the 60th edition of Thailand#s longest established gems and jewelry show: Bangkok Gems Jewelry Fair

Celebrating its 60th edition this September, Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) is ready to serve as an effective marketplace for gems and jewelry traders from around the world. Organized by Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP),...

KEEP CALM AND HAVE BUSINESS LUNCH SET AT BIG FISH RESTAURANT SIAM@SIAM DESIGN HOTEL PATTAYA

Time is an illusion, lunchtime doubly so. Big Fish restaurant presents "Business Lunch Set" with 3 courses menu that you can choose one of your favorite from Thai set (Marinate Thai chicken satay with peanut sauce, Chicken yellow curry with onion,...

Fragrance And Fine Wine Meet Fashion And Fine Art In A Fine Dining First

The City of Angels' fine dining lovers are in for a heavenly sensory treat when some of the capital's purveyors and importers of all things fine join forces to present Fragrance & Fashion – an extraordinary fusion affair of expertly matched...

Related Topics

Vistas Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Centara Grand Mirage Beach Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Mirage Beach Resort Resort Pattaya Centara Grand