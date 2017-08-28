Bangkok--28 Aug--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Food Promotion : August 2017

Superhero super cupcakes at Vistas!

Here are everyone's favourite Superheroes, in scrumptious cupcake form, served throughout August in Vistas, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya!

The resort's pastry chefs have created three flavours, with a fruit tart, strawberry cake, and a dark cherry with white chocolate mousse.

All are priced at THB 110++, and are available throughout the day between 09.00 and 22.00 hrs at Vistas, sited just off the lobby.

Super for kids, super for all! Enjoy with a cup of fine tea or coffee, plus of course the gorgeous bay view. For more information or reservations, please contact us on: (038) 714 981