Bigger and better for Asian and Thai buffet at Ginger Lime! Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Bigger and better for Asian and Thai buffet at Ginger Lime! Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort PattayaGeneral Press Releases Monday August 28, 2017 16:02
Chefs at the wok fry station are ready with a whole range of fresh ingredients to whisk up whatever you wish, while over at the noodle station the chefs have stewed duck, deep-fried pork belly and BBQ pork amongst their attractions.
The salad station offers a grand choice of garden-fresh produce, and if you are in the mood for a homemade pizza, head for the deep-fry station. Desserts? The selection is huge, and new on the buffet is crepe Suzette, and deep-fried banana Thai-style.
The evening dinner buffet at Ginger & Lime has just become even bigger and better with Chef Pinyo adding an array of new dishes to this enormous spread of Thai, Japanese and Asian specials. Served seven evenings a week in the serene gardens of...
