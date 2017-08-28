Bigger and better for Asian and Thai buffet at Ginger Lime! Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Bangkok--28 Aug--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

The evening dinner buffet at Ginger & Lime has just become even bigger and better with Chef Pinyo adding an array of new dishes to this enormous spread of Thai, Japanese and Asian specials.

Served seven evenings a week in the serene gardens of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, with indoor and outdoor seating available, the new buffet is priced at only THB 888++.

The teppanyaki station has been enlarged to include shrimp, rock lobster, mussels, lamb, chicken and pork, with a delicious choice of savoury and tangy dips.

Chefs at the wok fry station are ready with a whole range of fresh ingredients to whisk up whatever you wish, while over at the noodle station the chefs have stewed duck, deep-fried pork belly and BBQ pork amongst their attractions.

The salad station offers a grand choice of garden-fresh produce, and if you are in the mood for a homemade pizza, head for the deep-fry station. Desserts? The selection is huge, and new on the buffet is crepe Suzette, and deep-fried banana Thai-style.

Ginger & Lime Restaurant opens daily from 18:00 – 23:00 hrs. Call now for reservations at (038) 714 981.