Mexican Weekend at K Village branch (1 - 3 September 2017)

Bangkok--28 Aug--Villa Market An event we couldn't miss ! Mexican Weekend at Villa Market (K Village branch) 1 - 3 September 2017 (Time: 10.00 - 20.00) Great fiesta with Mexican Food and Drinks. You can shop for Mexican Dresses and Hats while Mexican Music is playing. And for cooking lover, we have Cooking Show 3 menus everyday ! Learn how to cook interesting dishes in Mexican Style. Let's meet up !!

Latest Press Release

KEEP CALM AND HAVE BUSINESS LUNCH SET AT BIG FISH RESTAURANT SIAM@SIAM DESIGN HOTEL PATTAYA Time is an illusion, lunchtime doubly so. Big Fish restaurant presents "Business Lunch Set" with 3 courses menu that you can choose one of your favorite from Thai set (Marinate Thai chicken satay with peanut sauce, Chicken yellow curry with onion,...

Fragrance And Fine Wine Meet Fashion And Fine Art In A Fine Dining First The City of Angels' fine dining lovers are in for a heavenly sensory treat when some of the capital's purveyors and importers of all things fine join forces to present Fragrance & Fashion – an extraordinary fusion affair of expertly matched...

Mexican Weekend at K Village branch (1 - 3 September 2017) An event we couldn't miss ! Mexican Weekend at Villa Market (K Village branch) 1 - 3 September 2017 (Time: 10.00 - 20.00) Great fiesta with Mexican Food and Drinks. You can shop for Mexican Dresses and Hats while Mexican Music is playing. And for cooking...

The Crowning Touch Returns Once Again! 2-Michelin Star Chef Stephane Buron from the French Alps returning during 27 - 30 Sept 2017 Once again, the master returns! From the French Alps where he embodies the glorious heights of culinary skill, 2-Michelin Star Chef Stephane Buron comes to us on his third annual visit to La VIE – Creative French Cuisine in VIE Hotel Bangkok,...

Premium Blend Coffee from Italy At Cafe Kantary 20 August – 30 September 2017, Cafe Kantary invites all coffee lovers to enjoy our delicious "Premium Blend Coffee from Italy" with a unique intense taste and fragrance in a variety of coffee blends created by our expert barista. With a special...

Related Topics