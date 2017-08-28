Seafood BBQ Buffet every Thursday night, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Seafood BBQ Buffet every Thursday night, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort PattayaGeneral Press Releases Monday August 28, 2017 16:06
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, Pattaya offers every Thursday an incomparable gastronomic experience with the "Mirage BBQ Seafood Buffet". Enjoy the resort's natural setting by the sea while savoring tasty dishes and fresh produce from the sea that include tiger prawns, snapper fish wrapped in banana leaves, grilled squid with spicy sauce, and much more. For the ultimate entertainment, experience the musicians, Hawaii and fire dance shows on the beach from 18:30 – 22:30 hrs. Mirage BBQ Seafood Buffet offers every Thursday at only THB 1,299++ per person.
