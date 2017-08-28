Premium Blend Coffee from Italy At Cafe Kantary

Premium Blend Coffee from Italy At Cafe KantaryGeneral Press Releases Monday August 28, 2017 09:24
20 August – 30 September 2017, Cafe Kantary invites all coffee lovers to enjoy our delicious "Premium Blend Coffee from Italy" with a unique intense taste and fragrance in a variety of coffee blends created by our expert barista. With a special promotion: Get 50% discount on your second cup and find many other delicious dishes at all branches of Cafe Kantary.
