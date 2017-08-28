Premium Blend Coffee from Italy At Cafe Kantary

General Press Releases Monday August 28, 2017 09:24
Bangkok--28 Aug--Cape and Kantary Hotels

20 August – 30 September 2017, Cafe Kantary invites all coffee lovers to enjoy our delicious "Premium Blend Coffee from Italy" with a unique intense taste and fragrance in a variety of coffee blends created by our expert barista. With a special promotion: Get 50% discount on your second cup and find many other delicious dishes at all branches of Cafe Kantary.

Details are available from Cape & Kantary Hotels Call Centre on tel:1627 or by visiting our website atwww.cafekantary.com.

Premium Blend Coffee from Italy At Cafe Kantary

