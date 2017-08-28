KEEP CALM AND HAVE BUSINESS LUNCH SET AT BIG FISH RESTAURANT SIAM@SIAM DESIGN HOTEL PATTAYA

Bangkok--28 Aug--Siam@Siam Design Hotels & Resorts

Time is an illusion, lunchtime doubly so. Big Fish restaurant presents "Business Lunch Set" with 3 courses menu that you can choose one of your favorite from Thai set (Marinate Thai chicken satay with peanut sauce, Chicken yellow curry with onion, potatoes, roti and jasmine rice and Mango sticky rice with coconut milk), Western set (Crab with smoked salmon salad with basil lime chili sauce, Cumbo's crawfish etouffee with chili, tomatoes and steamed rice and Mango Panna cotta) or Fusion set (Creamy pumpkin soup with grilled marinate prawn, Grilled beef outside steak with potato wedges and gravy kaffir lime sauce and Lemon Crème brûlee with vanilla ice cream).

We serve this special lunch offer every day from 11.30 am – 2.30 pm at Big Fish restaurant on 6th floors of Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya. The most reasonable price at THB 350 net/person for 3 courses menu.

For more information or reservation please contact 06-3903-9754 orfbsec@siamatpattaya.com