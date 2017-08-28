Saturday Night Seafood Bonanza @ Oasis Restaurant

Saturday Night Seafood Bonanza @ Oasis RestaurantGeneral Press Releases Monday August 28, 2017 17:34
Seafood lovers will enjoy the wide selection and variety of freshly grilled seafood including salmon, king crab, rock lobster, tiger prawn, fresh oyster trolley, and much more every Saturday night at only THB 1,499++ per person with half price for children from 6-12 years.
"Saturday Seafood Bonanza Night" at Oasis Restaurant opens every Saturday at 18:30 – 22:30 hrs. Located at lower main lobby near the water park of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. For more information or reservations please contact (038) 714 981.
