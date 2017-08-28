Saturday Night Seafood Bonanza @ Oasis Restaurant

General Press Releases Monday August 28, 2017 17:34
Bangkok--28 Aug--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya
"Saturday Night Seafood Bonanza" @ Oasis RestaurantCentara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Seafood lovers will enjoy the wide selection and variety of freshly grilled seafood including salmon, king crab, rock lobster, tiger prawn, fresh oyster trolley, and much more every Saturday night at only THB 1,499++ per person with half price for children from 6-12 years.

Enjoy a sumptuous choice, taste and services, which will make the buffet a great choice for friends and family together. Live Circus show from 19: 00 – 22:00 hrs.

"Saturday Seafood Bonanza Night" at Oasis Restaurant opens every Saturday at 18:30 – 22:30 hrs. Located at lower main lobby near the water park of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. For more information or reservations please contact (038) 714 981.

